4 arrested for gang-raping teenager in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command attached to Ejigbo Division on 16th February 2021, at about 10 pm arrested four suspects for gang-raping a teenager in Ejigbo area of Lagos.

The suspects identified as Jimoh Kamoru, 16, Lukman Basit, 16, Aleshinloye Sunday, 16, and Ifeoluwa Alabi 16 were arrested after the victim’s mother Tawa Abbey reported the case to the police.

According to the victim’s mother, Tawa Abbey, who resides at No 200, Mafo Bus Stop, Idimu Road, Ejigbo, “my daughter (name withheld) went to buy food at Lafenwa Street, Ejigbo when a group of boys attacked her with a dangerous weapon”.

“They threatened to kill her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her in a room at No 33, Alhaji Obe Street Ejigbo”.

Sequel to the incident report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ejigbo Division, mobilised his men to the scene where four of the boys were arrested.

Some of the items recovered from them including cutlasses and substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the Divisional Police Officer to go after the fleeing members of the group and intensify efforts in getting Ejigbo area rid of bad boys who are fond of attacking and gang-raping innocent ladies and causing pains to them.

He also directed that the matter be transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation and prosecution, while he assured the general public of justice in the case.

Odumosu also emphasized the command’s zeal to work with governmental agencies and interest groups in fighting against all sorts of social vices particularly rape, defilement, and domestic violence.

