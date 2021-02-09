344 Kankara students abduction: Court remands Katsina ex-council boss over aiding, abetting terrorism, four other charges.

Kindly Share This Story:

More facts emerged on Tuesday that the former caretaker chairman for Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, Haruna Musa currently being remanded at a Katsina Correctional Centre actually has five charges brought against him by the police in connection with last December abduction of 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

The charges are criminal breach of trust by agent; Inciting disturbance; Aiding and Abetment of armed robbery; Kidnapping and Terrorism.

According to the police First Information Report (FIR) containing the charges, Musa was arrested on 3rd February, 2021 based on credible intelligence on his alleged links with bandits over the abduction.

The police, further alleged in the FIR that “On the 30, January 2021 at about 0800 hours as a member of Katsina State Fulani/farmers reconciliation committee entrusted with the mandate of negotiating between bandits/kidnappers/robbers in Katsina State, you breached the trust by deliberately using your Samsung GSM Phone with MTN Number: 08032981919 in calling one well known armed bandits commander residing in Zamfara forest, Zamfara State who masterminded the kidnapping of the students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, sometime in December, 2020, instigating him with unverified information regarding the release of said students.

“As a result of this information to the commander of the armed bandits by you, he informed his gang who are now rising against the government and people of Katsina State, threatening to continue terrorising them for the money to be released to them. All these are contrary to sections 298, 78 and 47 of the penal code law of Katsina State, 2019.

The two police prosecutors on the case, ASP Isa Litti and ASP EM Garuba, however, told the Chief Magistrate Court where Musa was last arraigned on Monday that investigation was still in progress on the case.

The prosecutors requested for a new date for the case to be mentioned.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Hjaiya Aminat Ibrahim, granted the request and adjourned the case till 25th March 2021 for mention.

She also directed that the Certified True Copy of the FIR be released to Musa’s counsel, Barrister Ahmed Danbaba as requested by him.

Hajiya Ibrahim directed that Musa be remanded at the correctional centre till 25, March,2021 when the case comes up before her for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria

