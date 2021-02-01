32 health care facilities in Akwa Ibom receive PPEs from UNFPA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu

A total of thirty-two healthcare facilities in Akwa Ibom State are to receive Personal Protective Equipment, PPEs, donated to the state government by United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA.

Representative of Women’s Health and Action Research Centre (WHARC) implementing partners of UNFPA, Mr. Abraham Mmenyene announced this yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit on the Senior Special Assistant to the governor and Coordinator Department of Multilateral and Donor agencies, Mr Ndiana-Abasi Udom in his office in Uyo.

Mmenyene disclosed that the thirty-two healthcare facilities were selected from Uyo, Ikot Ekpene and Eket local government areas of the State.

He listed some of the items to include two thousand pieces of surgical gloves, four thousand pieces of facemask, and four thousand pieces of surgical examination gloves.

"This UNFPA support will help to strengthen efforts of Governor Udom towards the provision of quality healthcare services in Akwa Ibom State.

"The benefitting facilities were selected during the needs assessment exercise carried out in of the various health Centres in the state"

“The items which include two thousand (2000) pieces of surgical gloves, four thousand (4000) pieces of facemask, four thousand (4000)pieces of surgical examination gloves and thirty-four pieces of googles are available for distribution to the facilities.

“This UNFPA support will help to strengthen efforts of Governor Udom towards the provision of quality healthcare services in Akwa Ibom State.

“The benefitting facilities were selected during the needs assessment exercise carried out in of the various health Centres in the state”

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Mrs Blessing Udofa, Head, Legal Unit of Akwa Ibom Department of Multilateral and Donor Agencies, thanked the UNFPA for the effort, adding that it would complement efforts of the state government to provide adequate protection to its frontline health workers.

The representatives of Civil Society Organizations, Mrs Uduak Imo of ‘Women and Community Livelihood Initiative’, and Dr. Ekanem Inyang of ‘Applicant Welfare and Development Centres’ were present at the occasion.

Vanguard News Nigeria

