31,000 job seekers apply for Osun teaching jobs

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

About 31,000 applicant applied for the Osun teachers recruitment job as the state government insisted that candidates would be selected based on merit.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Education media officer, Roseline Olawuni stated that Education Commissioner Folorunsho Oladoyin disclosed that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has made it clear that only the brightest minds will be selected to teach in the state’s public school.

Oladoyin who expressed satisfaction at the level of decency and discipline he observed at all the centers he visited assured parents and guardians that only the best of the best will be appointed as teachers to teach their wards.

He said the state government has given the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board the full autonomy and free hand to conduct the recruitment examination without interfrence from any quarters.

“I still want to reemphasize that only the best is good for our students, and so we are not going to compromise on quality. This appointment will be done purely on merit, because it is about the future of our state. 31,000 applied through purchase of forms for the appointments while about 29,000 printed their examination slips to partake in the examination”. The Commissioner stated.

The former lawmaker then used the occasion to reiterate the commitment of the Adegboyega Oyetola administration to the improvement of the State’s Education Sector, as it would continue to strive to make students who he described as the future of the state better individuals.

