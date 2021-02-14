2,560 benefit from FG special grants for rural women in Kwara

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government on Saturday disbursed N20,000 special grants to 2,560 rural women in Kwara under the one-off scheme.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar, who flagged off the disbursement in Ilorin.

She said over 150,000 poor rural women would benefit from the grants across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“A total number of 2,560 beneficiaries are to benefit from the cash grants of N20,000 each to uplift the socio-economic status of the rural women in Kwara state,” Faruk said.

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the opportunity to increase their income, enhance their food security and contribute towards improving their living standard.

“I am also optimistic that with the support and cooperation of Your Excellency and other stakeholders present here, we can lift 100 million out of poverty by 2030 as envisioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The special grants for rural women that we are flagging off today for rural women was introduced in 2020 by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion, poverty reduction agenda as well as the realisation of national aspiration of lifting 100m Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years,” said the minister.

She explained that the federal government is paying more attention to protecting the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the society, noting that this informed the decision to initiate the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) as a strategy for enhancing social inclusion and protection of the most vulnerable segments of the society.

“The federal government in partnership with the World Bank designed and developed a safety programme for Nigeria under the platform of National Social Safety Net Project,” she said.

“The conditional cash transfer programme provides targeted monthly cash transfer of N5,000 to poor and vulnerable households with the sole aim of graduating them out of poverty.

“Kwara State has received a total sum of N1,946,196,000 from the federal government’s conditional cash transfer programme from inception till date, impacting the lives of 34,304 poor and vulnerable households in Kwara State.

“Eight local government areas are currently benefitting from the conditional cash transfer in Kwara State. The local government areas are Ilorin South, Oke Ero, Kaiama, Isin, Ifelodun, Asa, Ekiti and Baruten.”

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the Conditional Cash Transfer for rural women is another testimony of the love that Buhari has for the vulnerable and poor people.

“Mr President’s exceptional interest in the welfare of the poor is one of those things that stand him out among his peers. We thank him most sincerely for this initiative. The impact is felt across the length and breadth of our country,” the governor said.

“In Kwara State, we testify to the huge impact the CCT is having on our people. This is why our administration has also replicated the scheme.

“It is helping to not only alleviate poverty but to also give the poor a sense of belonging. It is the first time any government is directly reaching out to those at the lowest wrung of the economy.”

AbdulRazaq also announced plan to begin the disbursement of Owo Isowo to additional 9,000 beneficiaries across the state.

“Our own social investment programme is making serious impacts too. More people are clamouring to benefit. On Monday, we will begin the disbursement of Owo Isowo to additional 9,000 beneficiaries.

“We had earlier captured 21,263 beneficiaries in the first phase of the programme, while 10,000 beneficiaries are getting our own version of the conditional cash transfer that is meant for old and vulnerable people,” AbdulRazaq said.

He noted that the special grants would go a long way in helping to fight extreme poverty and strengthen people’s confidence in the present administration under Buhari.

Earlier, the Focal person of N-SIP in Kwara, Hajia Bashirah AbdulRazaq, said the state government is replicating the federal government’s social investment programmes to reduce poverty and promote the welfare of the vulnerable groups.

“We have replicated most of the federal government’s social investment programmes in Kwara State with Owo Arugbo, Owo Isowo, K-Power and trained over 20,000 youths on ICT, among others,” she said.

