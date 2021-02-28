2023:Zoning Presidency is undemocratic, says Gov Bello’s support group

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

KOGI State governor, Yahaya Bello’s support group for 2023 presidential election has kicked against zoning of the seat, describing it as undemocratic.

The youth wing of the group operating under the aegis of

Governor Yahaya Bello to President Yahaya Bello,GYB2PYB, insisted that

“zoning presidency to any region in whatever guise by any political party is undemocratic.”

To this end,it urged proponents of zoning agenda to desist”vowing that it “will only support competent and younger successor in 2023.”

Director General of the group, Amb. Oladele John Nihi, a prominent youth activist, and former president, National Youth Council of Nigeria,NYCN, said this in a statement,Sunday, in Abuja.

The GYB2PYB is a coalition of youth groups that came together to mobilise Nigerians, specifically youths, to woo Bello into the 2023 presidential race.

Nihi commended the team of ex- Nigerian international, former Super Eagles players and coaches, the likes of Augustine Eguavon, Jay Jay Okocha, Garba Lawal, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba and Tijjani Babangida for identifying with Governor Bello

“Gov Bello is on course, especially transforming leadership to the youths and gender inclusiveness in governance, his message to Nigerians is resonating and detractors will fail,’’ the youth leader said.

Amb. Nihi described Bello as a “youthful, highly inclined, and a passion driven politician that Nigerians need for a true transformation of our dear country.

“A focused and energetic product such as Gov. Bello will make good impact in every sphere of governance, the health sector inclusive,’’ Nihi concluded.

The DG said President Buhari is already setting the political stage for the younger generation, adding that the recent appointment of Abdulrasheed Maina to head the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC is a stepping stone toward leadership transformation to the younger generation

Recall that the leader of the team, Mr Eguavoen had said Gov. Bello has been so impactful in leadership that he cannot be ignored, hence their visit to show their support to him.

“You are a role model and everybody wants to get close to you because of the things you have done for Kogi state and by extension the entire country. The future belongs to the youth. We know that the most uniting factor in this country is soccer and when you call on us at anytime, we shall honour your call. We will be there. This is to show our solidarity and support that whatever your intentions are, we will stick with you because we want the best for our country. You are a dynamic young man,” Eguavoen reportedly said during the visit.”

