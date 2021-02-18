2023: Udeogaranya wants APC, PDP to zone Presidency to South-East

Kindly Share This Story:

A former presidential aspirant in 2019 on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has advised the ruling APC and the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to urgently commence the process of zoning the 2023 presidency to the South-East.

Udeogaranya, an Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain, noted that early dissemination of information of such noble and patriotic deed would further energise candidates from the zone, who are in the wings to oil their programmes for Nigeria, particularly in this critical time.

Udeogaranya maintained that further assurance that the presidency would be been zoned to the area would thoroughly prepare the candidates for the job.

He added that doing so would help the aspirants to come out with sound sustainable, nationalistic programmes.

Udeogaranya lamented that the dearth of quality leadership accounts for why the country for years has been moving around the barber’s chair.

He further lamented that the failure of clear-cut developmental agenda has been the bane of leadership and all former presidents who ruled Nigeria in the past beginning from Tafawa Balewa to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Check out all that had governed Nigeria in the past; be they civilians or military men; they were at one point or the other merely dragged into presidential office by some power brokers.

“Virtually all of them had no clear-cut agenda for sustainable governance. And the result is what we are seeing happening in Nigeria today. he said.

Then he asked: “How can they succeed without a plan? How could they have succeeded by mere learning on the job?

“No matter how successful these past presidents would claim, I will remind them that judging by the quantum of resources available to us about 30 years ago, we are supposed to be nearly at par with China or some countries that are currently doing well today.”

Lending currency to why he insists the Nigerian state should allow an Igbo person to lead Nigeria and watch things happen, he cited how prominent men and women of Igbo extraction are making waves globally.

“At the moment, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has just made Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as its Director-General. That is just one out of the many Igbo persons making wave globally.

“Yet the Nigeria political power brokers insist they cannot find a quality candidate in the whole of Igbo land to lead more than 50 years after the civil war.

“For our information, the Igbo have great men and women capable of leading Nigeria to the path of greatness. We have them in the persons of Prof. Charles Soludo, Mr Peter Obi, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Prof. Bart. Nnaji, Prof. Pat Utomi and even my humble self.

“These men have what it takes to offer quality and dynamic leadership to rescue Nigeria in these trying times.

“I, therefore, sincerely appeal to the leadership of the mainstream political parties to do the right thing for this nation, by zoning the 2023 presidency to the South-East,” he reiterated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

