2023 Presidential election: ‘Peter Obi should contest, he’s honest, humble’

A socio-political organisation, Movement for the Election of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction, wants Mr Peter Obi to contest the 2023 presidential poll.

Obi was the Vice-Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 election.

The group made the call in a statement issued by its National Convener, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, on Saturday in Enugu.

According to him, the appeal is based on the national acceptance of Obi due to his prudent management of public funds and selfless service to various sectors of the economy, irrespective of state, religion or ethnicity.

The statement reads in part: “Obi, a former governor of Anambra, changed politics from transactional to transformational and attuned himself as a servant-leader to the people.

“It is pertinent to note that Obi is not only honest and transparent but also humble, selfless and fanatical when it comes to the welfare of the citizenry.

“It is on record that his renovation of schools and hospitals and the empowerment of children, youths and widows stand out in Anambra till date.

“Obi is the person Nigerians need as their president in other to actualise Nigerian of our dreams, hopes and aspirations,’’ he said.

Ezekwueme, however, reiterated his earlier appeal to all political parties to zone their presidential candidates to the South-East in the spirit of justice, equity, morality and good conscience.

“It will be in the best interest of the nation to re-enact the 1999 scenario in which the presidency was ceded to the South-West to pacify the people over the annulment of June 12 presidential election.

“The June 12 presidential election was clearly won by Chief MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP),” he recalled. (NAN)

