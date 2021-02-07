2023: PDP reconciled me, Ihedioha to avoid losing election — Senator Anayanwu 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Senator who represented Imo East Senatorial District, Samdaddy Anyanwu, disclosed that the national reconciliatory committee led by a former Deputy Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, reconciled himself and former governor, Emeka Ihedioha, so that the party can win an election in the state.

Anyanwu stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while explaining the reasons behind the reconciliation of opposing camps in the party in the state.

He described peace and unity as what a party needed to win elections. However, he called on the stakeholders of the party to respect each other right.

He said: “Disunity remains a major draw-back to victory, assuring that now that the party has reconciled opposing camps, the 2023 elections would be a walk-over for the party.

“What brings crisis is when party leaders are not accorded the respect due to them. It is only a foolish child that tries to destroy his father’s home. Now that we are back again as one indivisible and indissoluble entity, all hands must be on deck to realize the core mandate of PDP not only in Imo State, but Nigeria at large.

“Today, no one should see each other as the enemy, just like I will not see my brother, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as an enemy or a stranger, because, our leaders have made it possible for all of us to unite again for a common goal.”

Anyanwu added: “The only thing we have in Imo today is one PDP. This party belongs to all of us, and it will be foolish of any of us to destroy the good legacies the party has laid because of selfish interest. Everyone should come back to revive and revamp our identity. Tomorrow is pregnant and no one knows what it will deliver.

“All PDP stakeholders should always respect party members no matter how lowly or highly placed, saying that peace and unity remain healthier for a party instead of disunity, rancour and acrimony.”

