2023: No cultist will govern Akwa Ibom, Ex-CAN Chair

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

Former Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence Sunday Mbang has sounded a note of warning to all politicians in Akwa Ibom State, aspiring to govern the state in 2023 to distance themselves from cultism.

Mbang gave the warning while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after Covid-19 exclusive prayer summit for Akwa Ibom National Assembly Members, tagged; “do you know what tommorrow will bring, what is your life (James 4:14)” organised by him over the weekend in Uyo.

According to him, God will not allow “any unclean politician who was into fetish, occultism and cultism practice to become governor, senator or win any other position in the state.”

The former Prelate of the Methodist Council bemoaned the adverse effect of cultism in the state, noting that the Christian community would not agree to the position being given to a cultist and that they would oppose vehemently anyone found in the dreaded group.

He said, “I use this opportunity to warn all those who want to have places in the upcoming election to distance themselves from cultism and diabolism or God that I serve with my whole heart will not allow them succeed in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ l serve.

“I will like to tell Akwa Ibom people that anybody who is in cult and who does diabolic things, the Christian community will not allow him to become governor of this state, we will not even allow them become senators or win any political position.

“We want people who are clean, not diabolic, not corrupt, not cultists and so on to rule us because our children, unfortunately, are in cult. We want clean people so that our children will know that since their fathers are not there, they should not be there too.”

Mbang stated that the essence of the prayer summit was to dedicate all the National Assembly members from the state to God against the ravaging Corona Virus pandemic.

The cleric, who led Fathers of Faith in the state in the prayer, said that though the virus was hitting hard on people across the globe, those who believe and look up to God only would be exempted.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Uyo Senatorial District, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan on behalf of the ten National Assembly members from the state, praised God for sparing their lives while discharging their respective national assignments amidst the pandemic.

READ ALSO :

He said, “God in heaven had chosen ten of us out of over 7 million people to represent the interest of this state in the National Assembly, it is a privilege.

“We are highly favoured, we know what befell this country in the last twelve months but in the next two months all ten of us will be celebrating our one year anniversary of God’s intervention.”

Akpan , who lamented that the Senate lost 5 of it members out of 109 members in the current session while House of Representatives lost about 4 out of 360 members , said all the Senators and House of Representatives members from the state were strong and healthy.

The Senator thanked Fathers of Faith in the state for their fervent prayers for them and appealed to all Akwa Ibomites to adhere to the non-pharmaceutical measures of Covid-19 to help flattened the curve.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion were; member representing Etinan Federal Constituency, Hon. Onofiok Luke, Senator Representing Uyo Senatorial District, Obong Bassey Albert, Senator Representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Engr. Christoper Ekpeyoung, Senator Representing Eket Senatorial District, Akon Eyakenyi, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: