2023: Enugu youths galvanizes for political participation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Youths in Enugu state have started sensitization for awareness creation with a view to mobilizing full participation of youths in the 2023 political activities.

Arising from Enugu youth stakeholders roundtable organized by Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Advocacy, LEAD, Network, the youths were divided on the issue of zoning governorship position in the state among the three senatorial districts, but unanimously agreed to create more impact in the next general election through direct participation as candidates.

Executive Director of LEAD Network, Mr Chukwuma Okenwa said that other issues the youths have interests were in the areas of financial capacity building that would lead to practical political party participation.

In their conversation, the youths also agreed that leadership capacity building was important to prepare the youth for challenges of leadership if they eventually take over power from the older generation whom they said has stayed in the corridors of power for too long and should allow them to continue from where they stopped.

Also read:

“The most important thing in the roundtable discussion which continues is that Enugu youths agreed that they must play a key role in the 2023 general elections, we won’t be bystanders and we keep the conversation going until 2023.

“The issue of zoning was an extraneous factor, even though it tendered to dominate our discussion because of the passion, but that is not the main focus of conversation because political participation is more important for us.

“The discussion is that we are mobilizing for the process; how do the young people come in? Should we submit ourselves as vessels in the hands of these elderly politicians without really being interested or becoming policymakers?

“We also reviewed that in practical governance, as things stand and in the buildup of 2023, what should be the narrative, how should the young person begin to engage, to build capacities, either joining political parties to run or finding a business to do to build the financial capacities, being able to change the narrative within the internal system,” Okenwa said.

Okenwa said that what prompted him into organizing the roundtable was because political conversations were hitting up in the social media and in group gatherings, hence the youths agreed that it was needless sounding with discordant tunes and decided to get everybody involved by inviting different youth groups in the three senatorial zones.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: