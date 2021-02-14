2023: APC, PDP have failed Nigerians – Action Alliance National Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The National Chairman, Action Alliance (AA) Hon Rufai Adekunle Omoaje said the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lack ideas to propel Nigeria to prosperity, urging Nigerians to embrace AA for good governance.

He added the AA is the only alternative political party that prioritise the welfare of the masses and poised to take over the reins of government from the APC come 2023.

Spoking shortly after his ratification at the party’s non elective national convention held in Osogbo, Osun State capital at the weekend, he said AA is the only party that could drive the country to the path of progress.

Omoaje who took a swipe at both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC, noted that the two major political parties are colossal failures, having disappointed Nigerians.

He said Nigerians are determined to take their fate in their own hands, hence the decision to join the AA, adding that some Progressive Nigerians had in the last few days identified with the party across the length and breadth of the country.

The AA national chairman who was reelected alongside other National Executive Committee members, said both APC and PDP are not different from each other, as members of the two parties share the same political ideology.

He said “Nigerians are already tired of both the PDP and APC, which are the two major political parties we have in Nigeria today. Members of the two parties often cross carpet, which means they are one family.

“The only alternative that remains for Nigerians now is the Action Alliance. Progressive minded people are already joining the party and you will see what will happen in the Anambra State governorship election which holds later this year and the other governorship elections which will hold before 2023.

“AA is already a threat to the APC, and it prepared to send APC packing at the federal level come 2023”, he said.

While condemning the policies of the APC led federal government, Omoaje urged Nigerians to vote out the party at all tiers of government and embrace the AA, which he said has welfarism agenda for the masses.

