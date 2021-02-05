2023: Ajimobi’s development legacy’ll be restored in Oyo — Reps member vows

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

A member of the House of Representatives, Mrs Tolulope Akande-Sadipe K, representing Oluyole federal constituency, from Oyo State, has vowed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is poised to take back Oyo State, to restore the development legacy of Ajimobi, master-builder of the state.

Akande-Sadipe made these remarks at the meeting with the APC National Working Committee members assigned to supervise the party’s registration in the state which was held yesterday, at the party’s new office.

Speaking at the meeting, the lawmaker noted that she was proud of the reconciliation of the party in the state.

She said: “The renewed, re-energized APC for the change Oyo needs is here, yesterday was a day of pride for our dear party.”

“We are on track to change the narrative, we have learned from the lessons of the past. We are builders. We will continue the development of the modern Oyo State spearheaded by our leader, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi.”

The lawmaker, while welcoming the members of the committee to the state, reiterated that Oyo was a first in many things and APC in the state, would make the registration exercise a success to gain its place of pride back. And as usual, she threw in the gender and youth inclusion appeal.

In her word: “APC women would play an important role in the registration process and in return wants a fair representation of 60/40 male to female ratio in the coming elections.”

“We women in APC would play our part in this registration drive. Hold our own and prove our worth to the party, the party, in turn, should take note and ensure that a better male to female ratio is achieved. 50/50 would be nice but 60/40 in 2023 will do,” she stated.

