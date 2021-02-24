 2020 Budget: NASS approves capital expenditure of N11.35bn for Police Trust Fund

Kindly Share This Story:

*** Projected Income of N34,984,314,243.00

*** Approves N533,894,117.70 to procure drugs and medical equipment for the police personnel

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE National Assembly yesterday approved a total sum of N11,352,457,101.70 for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) as Capital expenditure for the 2020 fiscal year.

The National Assembly has also approved a total projected income of N34,984,314,243, with an operating surplus of N23,631,857,141.30 to be carried over to the 2021 budget of the NPTF.

The approval was a sequel to the presentation and consideration of the harmonized report of the Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs presented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Jika, APC, Bauchi Central. With this development, the implementation of the NPTF 2020 budget would lapse on the 30th of April, 2021. In his presentation, Senator Jika said that the Joint Committee observed that “this is the first budget of the NPTF since the establishment Act came into being in the year 2019.

“Only the 0.5 per cent of the total revenue accrued to the federation account and 0.5 per cent of the total VAT were remitted to the NPTF Account, adding that, “other sources of revenue as prescribed in the NPTF Establishment Act have not made any remittance.” He, therefore, called on the NPTF to expedite action on the implementation of the 2020 budget in other to meet up with the deadline of 30th April 2021. According to him, the purchase of utility vehicles in the budget was replaced with the procurement of the Covid-19 protection kits for Police personnel amounting to N358,379,191.00; and the sum of N533,894,117.70 earmarked for the procurement of drugs and medical equipment.

He said, “the NPTF total projected income was N34,984,314,243.00 but the Joint Committee recommended N11,354,457,101.70 which is the capital component of the Budget and will be terminated on the 30th of April, 2021 while the balance of N23,631,857,141.30 will be carried over to 2021 Budget of the NPTF; “The purchase of the utility vehicles has been replaced with the procurement of the Covid-19 protection kits for the police personnel amounting to N358,379,191.00; “The sum of N533,894,117.70 would be used to procure drugs and medical equipment for the police personnel being amongst the core mandate of the NPTF. On sources of Fund, the Committee Chairman said, “The revenue sources of the proposed budget are made up of the following: 0.5% of the total revenue accrued to the Federation Account – N24,469,359,367.00; 0.5% of total Vat – -N10,514,954,876.00. Total Revenue – N34,984,314,243.00.” On observations by the Committee, Senator Jika said, “While considering the budget of the NPTF, the Joint Committee observed as follows: that this is the first budget of the NPTF since the establishment Act came into being in the year 2019; that only the 0.5% of the total revenue accrued to the federation account and 0.5% of total VAT were remitted to the NPTF Account. “That other sources of revenue as prescribed in the NPTF Establishment Act have not made any remittance. “That the NPIF should expedite action on the implementation of the 2020 budget in other to meet up with the deadline of 30th April 2021.” In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said that the approval of the NPTF budget would “help the police to increase their capacities and of course, provide better and improved services across the country. “This is one of the benefits of what we have passed here the Police Trust Fund and I am sure that the National Assembly will continue to support our security agencies for optimal performance.” Recall that the Senate had last week, received the 2021 budget proposal for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund transmitted to it by President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration and passage.

President Buhari’s request for the Senate to consider the Police Trust Fund budget was contained in a letter that accompanied the proposal and read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan. According to President Buhari in the letter, the request was made pursuant to the provisions of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act which provides for funding through a special intervention fund. The letter read: “Pursuant to Sections 4,5 and 21 of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Establishment Act 2019, I forward herewith the 2021 budget proposal of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate. “The estimates of revenue and expenditure in the funds 2021 budget proposal, are consistent with the statutory purpose of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund terms of providing funding through a special intervention fund for training and retraining of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force to enhance their skill and overall improvement, performance and efficiency in the discharge of their duties as well as responsibilities; “Procurement of state of the art equipment, operational vehicles and other related facilities to enhance the skills of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force in handling operational equipment; “Construction of Police Stations, barracks and other living facilities of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and their dependents; and Procurement of instructional materials and training equipment, as well as paying for the cost of participation of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force at seminars, conferences, and other skill acquisition courses.”

