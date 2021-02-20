20-year-old man in court for allegedly stealing pupil’s school bag

Kindly Share This Story:

A 20-year-old man, Williams Zakari, was on Friday arraigned at a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a pupil’s school bag.

Zakari, of no fixed address, is facing one count charge of theft.

The prosecution counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Eseke Cheryl, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Jan. 22.

Adeyanju said that on the same date, while the complainant was waiting in her mother’s car parked opposite Noble Geight Academy, Karu, the defendant came to the spot and stole her school bag containing books.

He said during police investigation, the school bag and books were recovered from the defendant.

He said the offences contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March 9, for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

