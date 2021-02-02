2 deaf-mute persons in court for allegedly abducting 17-year-old colleague

Kindly Share This Story:

Two deaf–mute persons on Monday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti for allegedly abducting 17-year-old girl.

The police charged Peter Obi, 41 and Ego Njoku, 35, whose addresses were not given with abduction.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb. 1 in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendants abducted a 17-year-old girl, who was also deaf-mute from Auchi, in Edo to Ekiti to beg for alms.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 27 (2) b of Child Rights Law, Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Michael Olaleye, prayed the court to grant his clients bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 22 for hearing. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

