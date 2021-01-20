Zain Jan’s rise to success in the solar industry

Kindly Share This Story:

Founding a multi-million-dollar empire by the age of 24, Zain Jan’s contributions to the solar industry have been massive.

Zain spent his childhood dreaming of creating something that would change the world, a goal inspired by the tenacity of his parents who immigrated to the U.S. He was unsure of where to begin, but after discovering solar energy as a teenager, his goals were realized.

“When I turned 19 I started working for a company called Solar City, which was by far the biggest solar company at the time,” he explains.

“There I was mentored by some of the biggest names in the solar industry. I was standing on the shoulders of giants and got to see what solar was like on a large scale.”

From there, Zain started SunGrade Solar with some partners. The company sold $25M+ in its first 2 years and was rated as one of the best companies to work for nationwide.

However, Zain had global aspirations for his career that weren’t possible within the company. Thus, Better Earth Solar was born.

Zain notes, “As of now, we are on track to sell $120 million in 2021 and are about to become one of the top 15 installers in the US, only 14 months after the company was founded.

Every month we’re growing an average of 20-30% and will eventually have global operations. We’ll be able to give a lot more to charity and help even more people.”

Despite the success he has achieved, Zain’s mission has never changed. He hopes to help millions of people throughout his career and continue to make a global impact. “I really believe solar energy is the future and that we can create a world powered by renewable energy,” he says.

He continues, “I want to create a legacy and help the world be 100% powered by solar energy. My mission is too large for me to stop. I want to accumulate a lot of money to have a seat on the table and help as many people as I possibly can. I would like to donate a lot of that money to charity and help the world become a better place.”

