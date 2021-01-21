Youths set Police vehicle ablaze over deaths in tricycle accident

Kindly Share This Story:

Police vehicle not involved – Police

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

A lady and her child lost their lives yesterday after a vehicle hit a commercial tricycle conveying them on the Express road around the PTI junction, Uvwie local governent are, Delta state .

There were different accounts on the incident with some saying that the vehicle that hit the tricycle was a Police patrol van chasing some Yahoo boys.

According to eye witnesses, the Police patrol vehicle lost control and rammed into the tricycle, killing the lady and her child on the spot.

Another version alleged that it was a lorry that hit the tricycle.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the painful development , saying Police vehicle was not involved.

The statement reads,: “The Delta State Police Command wish to put the records straight in respect of the ugly incident that occurred today being 20/1/2021 at about 13:40hrs along PTI Express Way in Effurun, Uvwie LGA of Delta State where a multiple fatal motor/tricycle accident occurred.”

“The accident involved a Mercedes Tipper with Reg. No. WWR 425 ZR loaded with granite, a Toyota Camry car with Reg. No. AKD 403 FM and a Tricycle Reg. No. yet unknown, all moving in the same direction and Police vehicle was never involved. Two passengers conveyed by the Tricycle a woman and a baby girl died on the spot and other passengers were injured.”

“The Delta State Police Command deeply sympathizes with the families of the deceased and the injured persons and equally frowns at the unjust treatment meted to Police officers who went to rescue the victims by members of the public, they went as far as burning the Police patrol vehicle that came for the rescue operation. The Perpetrators of this dastardly act will be brought to book. ”

“The Command also wishes to inform the general public that neither Operation Delta Hawk nor Ebrumede patrol vehicle was involved as speculated earlier.”

Meantime, some angry youths mobilized to set the Police patrol vehicle ablaze, blaming the Policemen for the death of the lady and her child.

“It was a painful scene. Youths who could not stand the site of the deceased lady and her child on the ground , quickly mobilized to vent anger on the police patrol vehicle. They set fire on it. “, some of the eye witnesses said.

At press time , there was heavy traffic on the busy Express road with men of the federal road safety struggling to clear the road.

