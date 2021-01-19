Youths overpower robbers, recover arms, operational motorbike in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Plans by a six-man robbery gang to carry out an operation in Igbolerin area of Lagos have been frustrated by youths in the area.

The robbers said to have been armed, stormed the area at about 11.30 pm, Monday. They were said to have parked their operational motorbikes close to the building they intended to attack its occupants when one of the youths raised the alarm which alerted others.

The robbers fired some shots in a bid to scare the youths but exhausted their bullets in the process. They managed to escape, abandoning some of their weapons.

A spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, explained further that “The suspected armed robbers came on two unregistered motorbikes with the intention of attacking their targets before they were repelled by the youths who have been involved in the community policing strategies of the command.

“One unregistered operational motorbike and one locally made pistol with a live cartridge were recovered at the scene.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while commending the youths, ordered for the manhunt and arrest of the fleeing armed robbers. He encouraged Lagosians to embrace the idea of community-based policing which has paid off in many areas of the state”.

