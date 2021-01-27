Youth restiveness root cause of insecurity, banditry — Katsina Dep. Gov

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Katsina State Deputy Governor, QS Mannir Yakubu has described youth restiveness as the root cause of insecurity and banditry in the State.

He made this known while flagging-off the commencement of the Federal Government Extended Special Public Works in Katsina.

The Deputy Governor at the program also directed administrators of all the 34 local government councils of the State to adequately prepare to implement the Federal Government Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) program in their respective area councils.

Furthermore, he said if implemented, it will reduce youth restiveness and in turn tackled the insecurity bedeviling the state.

According to him, the idea of the program was in line with the desires of the State government to engage youth in meaningful ventures that would arrest restiveness which is the root cause of insecurity and banditry.

The State Deputy Governor, QS Mannir Yakubu who represents Governor Aminu Bello Masari explained that, Katsina State will have a total of 24,000 beneficiaries that will be engaged across the 34 Local Government Areas at 1,000 beneficiaries per Local Government.

“In addition, each Local Government is responsible for identifying its preferred project and execution as planned.

“I would like to call on all the Heads of Local Government Administration in the State to take responsibility of this program and ensure timely and efficient execution of all the projects according to specification.”

He called on the prospective beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity by putting in their best.

QS Mannir Yakubu then used the medium to thank the Federal Government for the initiative while assuring that, the state would do all within its to ensure adequate utilization of the program.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, while launching the program said it was aimed at addressing the unemployed youth who form 70 per cent of Nigeria population.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari toward eradicating poverty in the country.

He urged the youth to take advantage of the various program of the government meant for the teeming youth in the country to better their lots.

