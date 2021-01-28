Breaking News
Translate

You can’t do better than your predecessors, Boko Haram leader taunts new service chiefs

On 6:56 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Boko Haram: Outrage trails killing of baby, UNIMAID student, 28 others
File: Abubakar Shekau

Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram’s factional leader, has called on the newly appointed Service Chiefs to repent and convert to Muslim, noting that they cannot perform better than their predecessors.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday appointed, Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A. Z. Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff, as his new service chiefs following criticisms from Nigerians that the former ones had exhausted their plans.

Kudos and knocks have greeted Buhari’s appointment of the service chiefs.

However, in a new audio, obtained by the Humangle.ng Shekau mentioned the names and the roles of the new service chiefs and called them to repent because they can’t do anything to destroy his terror gang.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: We’re in state of emergency, Buhari tells new Service Chiefs

“Leo Irabor, the head of the military, you should have sympathy for yourself, repent and convert to Islam. There is nothing you can do,” Shekau said.

He said Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru should not deceive himself because he has a Muslim background.

“Even if you are Muslim but you conduct polytheistic practices, you are no longer a Muslim,” Shekau said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!