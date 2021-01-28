Kindly Share This Story:

Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram’s factional leader, has called on the newly appointed Service Chiefs to repent and convert to Muslim, noting that they cannot perform better than their predecessors.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday appointed, Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A. Z. Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff, as his new service chiefs following criticisms from Nigerians that the former ones had exhausted their plans.

Kudos and knocks have greeted Buhari’s appointment of the service chiefs.

However, in a new audio, obtained by the Humangle.ng Shekau mentioned the names and the roles of the new service chiefs and called them to repent because they can’t do anything to destroy his terror gang.

READ ALSO:

“Leo Irabor, the head of the military, you should have sympathy for yourself, repent and convert to Islam. There is nothing you can do,” Shekau said.

He said Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru should not deceive himself because he has a Muslim background.

“Even if you are Muslim but you conduct polytheistic practices, you are no longer a Muslim,” Shekau said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: