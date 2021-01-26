Kindly Share This Story:

*Says Amotekun must be allowed to function

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams, on Tuesday, expressed worry that some people in the South-West are colluding with Fulani herdsmen to commit crimes such as kidnappings and armed robbery in the region.

He also said that for insecurity to be eradicated from the region, the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun must be allowed to function effectively.

Adams said this on a breakfast show on ARISE Television monitored by Vanguard.

READ ALSO:

Expressing worry that some bad elements in the South-West were collaborating with criminal herdsmen, the Yoruba leader said: “Some people pressured me to talk on the happenings in Ibarapa, Ondo State, and other areas in the South-West.

“But I am someone who does not dance to unnecessary pressure. Before I take any step, I make consultations. I realised that on the issue of insecurity, the South-West has been infiltrated by bad elements.

“The security threat we are having in the South-West now, our people (Yoruba) constituted about 25-30 percent of the security threat.

“When some Fulani herdsmen that were arrested around Ilesha by the OPC, vigilante and Amotekun were interrogated, we gathered that the person who prepared food for them is a Yoruba person.

“We also gathered that the person who provided information about the person to be kidnapped is a Yoruba person.

READ ALSO:

“It means we have to apply strategy to the security threat. Where is the problem coming from? Who are the evil ones among us?

“If you want to fight insecurity conventionally, the only way out is to support Amotekun.

“Amotekun should not be frustrated. With time, they will understand the terrain and know how to perfect it; but when we crucify them, it will affect Yorubaland.

“We are happy that Amotekun had been gazetted and signed into law by the South-West governors but I want to appeal to Yoruba people to allow the system to work.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: