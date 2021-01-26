Breaking News
YCE faults South-West governors’ meeting with Miyetti Allah

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan
Photos of South-West governors, Miyetti Allah meeting

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Yoruba Council of Elders has faulted the meeting which the governors in the South-West zone had with Miyetti Allah Breeders Association of Nigeria in Akure, Ondo state, two days ago.

The Elders registered their displeasure in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Dr Kunle Olajide in Ibadan.

YCE noted with grave concern and reservation the meeting of the Governors Forum with MACBAN held in Akure on the 25th of January, 2021.

The elders’ association argued that in a crisis situation, all parties should be invited to any peace meeting convened so as to calm all frayed nerves.

