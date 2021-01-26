Xiaomi launches latest entry-level King: Redmi 9T in Nigeria Market

Kindly Share This Story:

The world’s third-largest smartphone brand Xiaomi today announced Redmi 9T in Nigeria market, the new king of entry-level. Redmi 9T was designed to deliver the exceptional performance and multi-day battery life that users crave without compromising on photography capabilities and overall design.

According to Mr. Somoye Habeeb, the Marketing Director Xiaomi Nigeria, Redmi 9T is a photography powerhouse with its 48MP AI quad rear-camera. The device’s 8MP ultra-wide angle camera accommodates large group photos and wide landscape shots without cropping, while its 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor enable stunning close-up shots with professional-level bokeh.

Redmi 9T is also equipped with a new movie frame feature that gives photos a more cinematic look and feel without editing. It also sports a new time-lapse feature which offers various speed and duration values for shooting so users can capture creative time-lapse photos without tapping a DSLR or other professional camera.

Despite its lightweight design, Redmi 9T packs a punch with its 6,000mAh (typ) battery and Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 chipset. Combined with its 11nm energy-efficient processor, Redmi 9T delivers higher performance with less heat production and lower power consumption than previous generations. Moreover, MIUI battery saving mode and reverse wired charging capabilities help maximize all-day, and even multi-day usage. Redmi 9T comes with 18W fast charging and an in-box 22.5W charger. Said Habeeb.

Redmi 9T features a modern and minimalistic design with its rounded corners and an anti-fingerprint textured back. Its 6.53” FHD+ Dot Drop display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 offers a crisp and clear viewing experience and strong protection against cracks and scratches. Redmi 9T also comes with Widevine L1 and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certifications for a more enjoyable viewing experience. The device is available in four bright powerful colorsvariants: Carbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange, and Ocean Green.

Complete with Dual SIM and microSD expandable storage, Redmi 9T offers expandable storage of up to 512GB so users can keep their favorite apps, games, photos and videos all on one device. Infrared blaster support would come in handy on your Redmi 9T. Redmi 9T will be available in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB at N71,200 and N76,700 respectively. Redmi 9T is available nationwide.

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core.

With an equal emphasis on innovation and quality, Xiaomi continuously pursues high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone brand and has established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform with 289.5 million smart devices connected to its platform, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 90 markets around the world. In August 2020, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the second time, ranking 422nd, up 46 places compared to the previous year. Xiaomi also ranked 7th among internet companies on the list.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and Hang Seng TECH Index.

