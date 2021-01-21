World Igbo Congress rejects dual Ohanaeze elections, calls for caretaker committee

Kindly Share This Story:

The World Igbo Congress in a statement signed by board chairman, Prof Anthony Ejiofor dissociates herself from the events that birthed and culminated in the dual Ohanaeze elections, the second of which was the Owerri spectacle of Sunday, January 10th, 2021.

According to the statement, In the run-up to the elections designed to produce the Executive Council that will take over from the one led by Barrister Nnia Nwodo, there were persistent outcries about the failure to follow the constitutional guidelines. The perceived irregularities and non-compliance were not adequately addressed or remedied. Furthermore, despite the readiness of several highly qualified individuals to contest the elections, the idea of a “consensus candidate” was introduced into the Ohanaeze election lexicon.

Additionally, it soon became quite obvious that there were external interests that were determined to produce an outcome which met with their approval. In order to avoid further confusion and dismemberment and to engender a sense of belonging by all cadres of the Ohanaeze membership and the Igbo in general, a group of “Concerned Imeobi Members”, convoked a meeting on January 6th, 2021 to which all the candidates and other stakeholders were invited.

After discussing the issues bedeviling the upcoming elections, the group made recommendations for the way forward. Following the purported elections of January 10th, 2021, the group met and issued another communiqué, disassociating itself from the events of that day. Various groups and prominent individuals, including “Global Igbo Leaders”, that met on December 30th, 2020, January 3rd, 2021 and January 13th, 2021, issued their own report, again disassociating themselves from the purported elections.

It is obvious that the procedures and guidelines for Ohanaeze Ndigbo general elections as enshrined in the organization’s constitution, were ignored. Consequently, the World Igbo Congress, after an emergency meeting of the Board of Directors and House of delegates on Saturday, January 16th, 2021 resolved to align herself with the decisions of well-meaning Igbo groups such as “The Concerned Imeobi Members” and “The Global Igbo Leaders” in disassociating herself from both “elections” as well as their subsequent events and the outcomes.

World Igbo Congress supports the idea of setting up an Ohanaeze Caretaker Committee to unite Ndi Igbo and put in place the mechanisms for an acceptable election of the National Executive.

Vanguard News Nigeria

