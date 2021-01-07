Breaking News
Woman shot in US Capitol unrest dies: police

US Capitol unrest

A woman who was shot as President Donald Trump’s supporters invaded the US Capitol on Wednesday has died, a Washington police spokeswoman said.

Alaina Gertz offered no details on who the woman was or the circumstances of the shooting, which is now under investigation by the metropolitan police.

Unverified videos appear to show a woman who was part of the protests on the floor inside the Capitol and bleeding after gunfire erupted momentarily.

