With “Vibe Machine” album, singer, Payseen set to be future of African music

By now, you are likely to have heard “Vibe Machine”, an Afrobeats album recently released by Nigerian singer and songwriter David Chinedu Romaine also known as “Payseen”.

Payseen with the album adopted a style which is storytelling and vocal to our African ways. Through his lyrics, he creates global music that influences and relates to every human existing in this generation to the next, meaning his music is the future of African music at large.

Mamazing singers like Shabzi Madallion, Jargokush, Swain, Amukelani, and Godspo also accompany Payseen on some tracks, and it’s a great body of work.

The South Africa-based music producer never expected the response he is already receiving on the album. “It’ has been good so far. I am out here getting DMs about how my music heals, how I shouldn’t stop making music,” he says. “Honestly, I am proud to give out this project, because the feedback makes me believe it’s gonna be a good year for me and my team,” he adds

Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria in the early 90’s, music has always being a dream Payseen has been chasing as a teenager and started recording and producing his own music between the ages of 15 & 16 years old but not until 2010 he made it a profession.

“My Journey started back in 2010 Lagos, Nigeria as a songwriter, I have always had a passion in writing, and in 2015 I signed a deal with a record label (Vegas Records). After coming first at their auditions as a singer-songwriter,” he says.

Payseen remembers but will later move to South Africa and rebranded himself.

“In 2016, I decided to move to South Africa, coming down here I changed my name to “Payseen “because I wanted to rebrand myself, which has been a good journey for me,” he reveals.

Payseen creates more of African contemporary sounds and elements that have an evolutionary sound that is internationally comparable to other big guns in the industry.

The African based music genius is independent working in partnership with KUSHEMPIRE ENT in recording and pushing his music currently, with a stream of hits under his belt that changed his whole entire landscape of progress and took his own bar to another dimension, he worked with the best in the land.

Payseen is the founder & co-owner “Cassa Gang”, a platform that creates African music in any language in the African soul.

