Breaking News
Translate

Wike not behind 2023 presidential campaign posters – Rivers Govt

On 2:12 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has denied authorising the flood of 2023 presidential campaign posters bearing his name in major streets of Abuja since Monday.

Wike in a swift denial through Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, stated, “For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Wike has not informed anyone that he is interested in the Presidency of this country.

ALSO READ: 2023: Atiku, Tambuwal, Wike as PDP Early Birds

“This is certainly the handiwork of mischief makers threatened by the Governor’s rising political profile. We are amused that political detractors will stop at nothing to see how they can distract Governor Wike’s visionary leadership.

“For the umpteenth time, we restate that he is presently preoccupied with his mission to make Rivers State a better place and destination of choice.

“All the puerile antics of political jobbers aimed at heating up the polity will surely fail. The public is advised to discountenance the misinformation that is currently circulating in Abuja.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!