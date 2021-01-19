Wike, Health Minister, 10 others primed for Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Leadership

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers state and Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire have been certified by Advisory Board of the Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA) for 2021 Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Leadership.

Executive Secretary of the Board, Ovie Odubu, who disclosed this in Abuja, said after weeks of nominations since October 2020, teeming nominees for the prestigious awards were streamlined to 12 distinguished Nigerians following a merit-based screening by the Advisory Board of juries drawn from various spheres of life across Nigeria.

Odubu said, “The Nigerian National Legacy Awards rated by Forbes as one of the most reputable across Africa has consistently honoured great Nigerian community builders, captains of industries, public servants, the academia and heroic sportsmen across the nation.

“Other Nigerians profiled for the 2021 Awards are Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Mr Olukayode Pitan, Mr Chimezie Emewulu, Mr Harry Ebohon, Mr Kenneth Ebong, Mrs Mo Abudu, Chief Musa Danjuma and Barr Chris Agara, Engr Aminu Shehu, Engr Augustine Emelobe and Mr Ibrahim Dikko.”

Odubu said over five hundred and thirty-six persons were nominated by the Nigerian public from which sixty-five were shortlisted and subjected to screening/evaluation which produced eventual 12 individuals recipients for this year’s prestigious awards.

“The selection, free and fair, represents the will of the Nigerian people who participated in good faith”, Odubu clarified on the 2021 NNLA leadership prize.

