Wife kills husband’s 17-year old fiancee out of jealousy in Kano

By Bashir Bello, Kano

A housewife identified as Suwaiba Shuaibu has allegedly killed her husband’s fiancee, 17-year-old Aisha Kabir in Gimawa Village, Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State few days to their wedding.

The husband, Shahrehu Alhaji Ali and his fiancee, Aisha (all residents of the same area) were said to be in a serious relationship for over six years and scheduled to tie the knot on 9th January 2021 before the ugly incident happened.

It was gathered that the housewife, Suwaiba (second wife) got wind of the planned wedding ceremony and lured the proposed new bride (late Aisha) to an uncompleted building in the neighbourhood where she stabbed her to death.

The police spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the incident to newsmen in the state, said the command received a complaint from the deceased’s father, Kabiru Jafaru that his daughter who had suddenly gone missing on New year’s day was found dead.

DSP Haruna said upon receiving the complaint, the CP Habu Sani ordered his officers to immediately swing into action, leading to the arrest of the suspect, Suwaiba, who had confessed to having carried out the atrocity out of jealousy.

According to him, “On 02/01/2021, at about 1030hrs, we received a complaint from one Kabiru Jafaru, of Gimawa Village, Doguwa LGA of Kano State, that the body of his 17-year old daughter, Aisha Kabir, who got missing on 01/01/2021 was found in an uncompleted building in their neighbourhood. The complainant said the victim was suspected to have been stabbed on her neck by her killer(s).

“Upon receiving the complaint, the scene was visited and the body was evacuated to Tudun Wada General Hospital for examination by a Medical Doctor. The Commissioner of Police Kano State Command, CP Habu A. Sani, further raised and instructed a team of detectives, led by DPO Doguwa, CSP Bala Shuaibu, to arrest the culprit(s).

“The team immediately swung into action and apprehended one Suwaiba Shuaibu, 20 years old and who is a second wife to one Shahrehu Alhaji Ali, all of the same address with the complaint.

“Investigations revealed the deceased and the husband of the suspect have been in a proposed relationship for over six years and their wedding ceremony was scheduled to hold on the 9th January 2021.

“During interrogation, the suspect freely confessed she had called the victim on phone, deceived and lured her to an uncompleted building in their neighbourhood where she used a sharp knife to stab her on her neck, chest and other parts of her body. She disclosed she killed the victim out of jealousy because her husband proposed to marry her.

“As directed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani, the case has been transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Homicide Section, for discrete investigation.

“The suspect will be charged to court at the completion of the investigation,” DSP Haruna however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

