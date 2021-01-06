Why woman stole lover’s 3-month old baby for husband in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson— AKURE

Fresh facts have emerged on why Temitope Adeniyi kidnapped the three-month-old baby of her lover, Wasiu Mamukuyomi, in Ondo town, Ondo State.

The mistress, an apprentice, her husband and the father of the baby have been apprehended by police detectives in the state and may be charged to court this week.

Speaking with Vanguard, the state police image maker, Tee Leo lkoro, said: “The suspect, who had been expecting the fruit of the womb, took the baby to her husband, claiming she just gave birth to the baby girl.”

According to him, the suspect left her husband some months ago, informed him that she was pregnant. And then later returned home with the baby.

Ikoro said the husband, who suspected foul play, noticed that the baby was more than a week old and started studying the toddler, until the police arrest the woman on Tuesday evening.

He continued: “The Command received a complaint of a missing three months old baby girl and suspected seamstress-in- training.

READ ALSO:

“On receipt of the complaint, operatives of the Command immediately swung into action, gathered sufficient intelligence and succeeded in arresting the suspects.

“This was made possible by an aggressive manhunt made by the Command who ensured that the stolen baby was found unhurt in record time.

“The suspect, who stole the child on Saturday, has been arrested. We are investigating the incident and the suspect will be charged to court with the offence of child theft.”

Police

Vanguard gathered that the husband of the apprentice was equally arrested for not informing the police of the kidnap of the baby, until she was arrested.

Ikoro said that the baby was also found in her possession and had been reunited with her mother, Stella Mamukuyomi.

The state police commissioner, Bolaji Salami, while speaking on the kidnap, said the rescue of the baby was made possible by “an aggressive manhunt made by the Command to ensure the stolen toddler is found unhurt in record time”.

Bolaji said: “There is a limit to how much any criminal can operate in Ondo State and get away with it.

“It could only bring pain and mystery to whoever thinks he can carry out any criminal activity in Ondo State and get away with it as far as I command the policing and security architecture of this state.”

Baby’s mother

The stolen baby’s mother, while narrating her ordeal, said her husband, Wasiu Mamukuyomi, brought the Temitope to her as an apprentice.

READ ALSO:

Stella pointed out that her husband lied to her that the lady was his friend’s wife, but that she later found out that they were having an illicit affair.

According to her, “my husband brought the lady to me on December 3, 2020, to train her in tailoring.

“But I noticed that the lady and my husband usually communicate on the phone whenever we were together in the shop.

“On Saturday, January 2, the lady came to the shop as usual. After bathing the baby girl that afternoon, she took permission from me to put the baby on her back.

“I later gave her my ATM card to help me withdraw N3,000 that was transferred to my account by a customer at a nearby POS stand.

“But she never returned, as she escaped with the newborn baby and my ATM card.

“After disappearing with my baby, I called my husband several times to inform him about the incident, but my husband refused to pick my numerous calls.

“My husband was almost lynched by an irate mob when he came back from work and did not show concern for the missing baby.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: