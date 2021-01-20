Why we won’t attend Yoruba Patriots’ Movement Summit — Afenifere

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, distanced itself from the forthcoming summit organised by the Yoruba Patriots Movement to discuss the welfare, security and mutual coexistence of the South West in Nigeria.

The summit themed: ‘Yoruba Nation: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’, is scheduled for Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin said the organisation will not be present at the summit as it was not notified by the organisers.

It added that even though the organizer listed its leader, Pa Fasoranti as one of the speakers at the event, no formal communication was made to Afenifere about the programme.

Odumakin said: “Throughout all their consultations, there was no consultation with Afenifere, neither was there any formal invitation. Our leader (Pa Fasoranti) just saw the invitation addressed to him without any discussion with him.

Neither Afenifere nor any of our leaders will be at the summit.”

