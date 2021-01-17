Why we re-opened camps despite COVID-19 pandemic ― NYSC

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has elucidated the precautions put in place before re-opening of orientation camps across Nigeria despite the risk of exposing Corps members to the coronavirus disease which is currently ravaging the nation.

NYSC explained the precautions in a press statement in which it reacted to an allegation that the reopening was “because contractors will lose source”. NYSC said the allegation is “full of inconsistencies, lacking in facts and accuracy”.

According to NYSC, “in March 2020, guided by the Scheme’s cardinal policy of prioritising the welfare and safety of Corps Members, staff and collaborating agencies, shut down the 37 camps of the Scheme across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The proactive move which was devoid of prod from any quarter was to safeguard the Corps Members and NYSC Officials from contracting the dreaded Coronavirus, an action in consonance with the aforestated policy of the Corps.

“In November, 2020, the Scheme after putting in place necessary measures for safe reopening of camps, and guided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reopened its camps.

“It is imperative to restate that everyone coming into the NYSC camps must undergo COVID-19 test, Corps Members and officials alike. Only those that test negative are admitted into the camps.

“The same measures adopted for the November and December, 2020 Orientation Courses are going to be applied to the 2020 Batch “B” Stream II Orientation Course commencing, Tuesday, 19th January, 2021, with stricter enforcement of all the safety protocols. The NYSC and NCDC are working closely for a successful exercise as recorded previously.

“Accordingly, members of the general public are advised to disregard the unbalanced and cooked-up reportage designed to deliberately create fear and panic in the minds of unsuspecting Nigerians.

The Scheme’s management promised to continue to “give priority attention to the welfare of Corps Members and Officials”.

