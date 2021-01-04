Why I sold off my Intels’ shares ― Atiku

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja
Former Vice President and co-founder of Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited, Intels, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has given reasons for selling off his shares holding in the company.
In a short statement signed by Paul Ibe, media adviser to the former Vice President, Atiku blamed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for his decision, saying there should be “a marked difference between politics and business.”
The statement read: “Co-founder of Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited, Intels, Atiku Abubakar, has been selling his shares in Intels over the years.
ALSO READ: Fight your own battles, don’t use us as bait, ASUU warns NAAT, others
“It assumed greater urgency in the last five years, because this government has been preoccupied with destroying a legitimate business that was employing thousands of Nigerians because of politics.
“There should be a marked difference between politics and business.
“Yes, he has sold his shares in Intels and redirected his investment to other sectors of the economy for returns and creation of jobs.”