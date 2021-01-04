Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Why I sold off my Intels’ shares ― Atiku

On 1:09 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Kankara: Atiku flays reactionary tactics of security agencies
Atiku Abubakar

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Former Vice President and co-founder of Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited, Intels, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has given reasons for selling off his shares holding in the company.

In a short statement signed by Paul Ibe, media adviser to the former Vice President, Atiku blamed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for his decision, saying there should be “a marked difference between politics and business.”

The statement read: “Co-founder of Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited, Intels, Atiku Abubakar, has been selling his shares in Intels over the years.

ALSO READ: Fight your own battles, don’t use us as bait, ASUU warns NAAT, others

“It assumed greater urgency in the last five years, because this government has been preoccupied with destroying a legitimate business that was employing thousands of Nigerians because of politics.

“There should be a marked difference between politics and business.

“Yes, he has sold his shares in Intels and redirected his investment to other sectors of the economy for returns and creation of jobs.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!