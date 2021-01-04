Why I sold off my Intels’ shares ― Atiku

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Former Vice President and co-founder of Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited, Intels, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has given reasons for selling off his shares holding in the company.

In a short statement signed by Paul Ibe, media adviser to the former Vice President, Atiku blamed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for his decision, saying there should be “a marked difference between politics and business.”

The statement read: “Co-founder of Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited, Intels, Atiku Abubakar, has been selling his shares in Intels over the years.

“It assumed greater urgency in the last five years, because this government has been preoccupied with destroying a legitimate business that was employing thousands of Nigerians because of politics.

“There should be a marked difference between politics and business.

“Yes, he has sold his shares in Intels and redirected his investment to other sectors of the economy for returns and creation of jobs.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: