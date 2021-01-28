Why I changed title of my EP- Wizza of Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast rising Nigerian reggae/trap/dancehall musician, Godwin Joshua Chimezie, better known by his stage name, Wizza of Africa, has decided to change the title of his forthcoming EP, which he initially titled ‘Deep Truth’.

In a chat, revealing his reasons for changing the title of the EP which is meant to drop on all streaming platforms on February 1st 2021, the highly spiritual musician said; “I had to change the name of the EP from ‘Deep Truth’ to ‘Mount Zion’ because God asked me to change it.”

Recall that he once revealed that the title of the forthcoming EP was ‘Deep Truth’, however, after receiving a direct message from God, according to him; he has now decided to change it to ‘Mount Zion.

Speaking on the 7-track EP billed to drop on February 1st 2021, he said; “I have dropped the first EP, titled ‘Recreation’, inspired by God. Then I dropped another one titled ‘2021 Seal’. I’ll be dropping another one which I titled ‘Deep Truth’.

The inspiration behind the title is because people need to hear the truth. They need to know the truth; they need to be close to God, so that is why I’m dropping it now because the world is not safe, balance needs to be restored.”

The 7-track EP embodies songs including the opening track titled ‘Mount Zion’, ‘Water’, ‘No Limit’, ‘Deep Truth’, which the EP was formerly named after, ‘Together’, ‘Memories Hunting’ and ‘Not Right’.

