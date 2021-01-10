Why I can’t stay humble ― BBNaija Tacha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Big brother Naija superstar, Tacha, whose real name is Anita Natacha Akide, has called out those criticizing her for overhyping herself once more, after being followed recently by American rap star, Nicki Minaj, on Instagram. Her critics are asking her to remain humble despite being followed by Nicki, because Nicki could decide to still unfollow her, according to them.

However, on Wednesday, Tacha, who is not ready to slow down, went all out to tell her critics, that humility was not one of her strong qualities, because she grew up in a ghetto.

“TACHA stay Humble stay Humble!!! Do you know where I’m coming from???? I’m not your GRA PH Kid!! My neighbourhood back there na Ghetto!! PortHarcourt little girl with BIG DREAMS!! E Choke.” She pointed out.

Early Wednesday morning, in an Instagram video, the Big Brother Naija, pepper dem gang edition housemate, boasted she was not on anybody’s level, as she was now being followed by Nicki Minaj.

Sharing the video Tacha wrote, “NICKI!!!!!!!!! I’m not your MATE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Oh let me BRAG….@nickiminaj @nickiminaj @nickiminaj @nickiminaj If i don’t sleep tonight!!!!!!!”

From investigations, it was discovered that Tacha was the only Nigerian celebrity being followed on Instagram by Nicki Minaj, as Skales, an Hip Hop artist, also has Nicki Minaj as a follower on Instagram.

