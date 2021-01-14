Breaking News
Translate

WHO team arrives in Wuhan in search of novel coronavirus origins

On 9:28 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Wuhan coronavirus

An international team of experts tasked with studying the origin of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has arrived in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Their arrival was delayed after a protracted tug-of-war about the trip.

Upon arrival, the researchers were tested for the coronavirus and asked to go into quarantine for two weeks.

The experts will work with Chinese scientists to investigate whether the virus can be traced back to its origins.

ALSO READ: Top ranking Republican, 9 others voted to impeach Trump

The novel coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease was first discovered over a year ago in the central Chinese metropolis.

The search for the origin of the virus is politically sensitive – China fears being fingered as the culprit for the coronavirus pandemic.

For months Chinese authorities have been casting doubt on whether the virus originated in China at all.

They point to unconfirmed reports that there may have first been possible infections in other countries.

They also say traces of the virus on imported frozen goods are evidence that the virus could have come from abroad.

Researchers, on the other hand, suspect bats from southern China as the original transmitters of the disease. (dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!