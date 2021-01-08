White House condemns unrest at Capitol, calls for violators to be prosecuted

Kindly Share This Story:

The White House has condemned the violent unrest that took place on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. It called for the prosecution of those individuals who broke the law, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

McEnany said this in a news conference on Thursday in Washington.

“We condemn it – the President and this administration – in the strongest possible terms,” McEnany said on Thursday.

“It is unacceptable and those that broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

McEnany added that the White House staff is working to ensure an orderly transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

The press secretary said the rioters that breached the U.S. Capitol undermined the constitutional right to protest.

Thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results.

The protesters attacked police with metal pipes and chemical irritants, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building.

The attack, which came after Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting to overturn the election results, marked the most significant breach of U.S. capitol grounds since the British set fire to it in 1814. (Sputnik/NAN)

