Which of the laws of God is evil according to Paul?

By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

Paul asserts that the laws of God are evil and impossible to keep by man and that God simply gave those laws to bring everyone under condemnation. This is not just a lie; the wickedness of this doctrine is unimaginable but most people don’t see it.

Paul, in Gal 3:10, maintains that a man under the law of God is under a curse and that God’s law is a ministration of death or condemnation in 2 Cor3:7-9, simply given to condemn everybody, Rom 3:19.

Now, Paul relied on Deut. 27:15-26 to make the assertions above but if we read the entire context, we would wonder why he came to such an unreasonable conclusion. Please, take a critical look at Deut. 27:15-26, either from a hardcopy Bible or a soft copy on your notebook or whatever device you’re reading from so you get the entire connection.

Having read the entire context, it’d have become very clear that Paul is either ignorant of what is written here in Deut. 27 or he is just dishonest in rendering the accurate account.

What exactly is wrong with this passage of scripture? Should a man who worships idols or sets his parents ablaze or has sexual intercourse with animals or kills a man secretly or sleeps with his sister or mother-in-law etc. not be cursed or condemned? Or, should people who commit such sins be rewarded with blessings from God? How is this law evil or a ministration of death as in 2Cor3:7-9? Jesus Christ pronounced blessings for people who lead their lives in line with his ideals but curses or condemnation for others who live in contradiction to his ideals as in Luke 6:20- 26. That’s the way of God.

Jesus Christ is the Lamb of God that takes away the sin of the world but how does he take away the sin of the world? He takes away the sin of the world by introducing us to the God that forgives sins and by revealing the fact that man could and should also forgive sins just like God, thereby bringing forgiveness of sins to the realm of men.

This way, he solves the sin question at both levels: God always forgives the repentant sinner who must have forgiven his own human offenders. God forgives and man forgives, how could anyone still perish? Is it that man couldn’t repent or that God couldn’t forgive? It’s clear there’s absolutely no need for any blood sacrifice, let alone human sacrifice, just to forgive a sinner!!! No need at all!!!

Given this historical circumstance: having solved the sin question both at the level of God and man, what more freedom does anybody want that hasn’t been given? If God gave commandments to man regarding what to do and what not to do as well as the way out if or when we fall or fail, how could any well-meaning human being still insist that the commandments of God are evil or that God himself is wicked?

If we take a good look at the commandments of God, we’d find that except the first one which forbids man from worshipping any other god apart from the Almighty, the rest are designed to bless man and ensure his physical and spiritual well-being. Psalm 19 tells us that the laws of God are faultless in all ramifications and that is the position of Christ. How did Paul come about the construct that God’s laws are a curse, solely designed to condemn man and impossible to keep?

Now, let’s contrast Paul’s position with that of David in the Psalms which Jesus Christ validated. Obviously, Paul never read this Psalm.

Psa 19:7-11

The law of the LORD is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the LORD is sure, making wise the simple.

The statutes of the LORD are right, rejoicing the heart: the commandment of the LORD is pure, enlightening the eyes. The fear of the LORD is clean, enduring forever: the judgments of the LORD are true and righteous altogether.

More to be desired are they than gold, yea, than much fine gold: sweeter also than honey and the honeycomb.

Moreover, by them is thy servant warned: and in the keeping of them there is great reward.

If Jesus Christ knew something contrary to what we have in this Psalm, he wouldn’t have directed the rich young ruler and the lawyer to go and obey the law in order to inherit eternal life. He clearly agrees with David in this regard and that is the position of God the Father. The laws are different from the prophets.

Whereas the laws of God are perfect, the prophets also gave commandments from their own imperfect wisdom but still attributed them to God, unfortunately. The ten commandments which is now reduced under two is as perfect as God himself. Perhaps, Paul confused the law with the prophets but Jesus is always the standard for knowing the differences.

So, we should only listen to Jesus Christ and ignore everyone else if we are desperate in our quest for God and his kingdom. These voices of strangers are tares which are planted together with the wheat of the words of Jesus Christ in order to distract and mislead us but Jesus Christ the Saviour is confident that his sheep will always know his voice. The major problem here is that we have been taught from our babyhood that the Bible is the word of God so that receiving anything, on the contrary, is near impossible.

The Old Testament is full of all manner of human and evil commandments masquerading as God’s commandments but they are very easy to isolate and disregard given their predilection for repaying evil for evil. The Laws of God are easily identified by their general predisposition to love whereas the opposite is the case for laws of men as in the Old Testament with a strong preference to tit for tat etc. Jesus Christ has the absolute truths about God and his kingdom, the rest is a waste of time.

+234708-187-1082 (WhatsApp, call & text), littleflock4@gmail.com

