What really killed Pastor Akinbami of the House on the Rock church?

By Nwafor Sunday

Pastor Yinka Akinbami was a pastor of the House on the Rock church. He died yesterday, January 9, 2021.

Until now it’s still not clear how and what led to his death, but various online media have reported that Akinbami died of covid-19 complications.

Paul Adefarasin, founder and Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock, haven heard of his demise, warned against violating Covid-19 protocols.

In his statement, Paul Adefarasin described Akinbami’s death as shocking, noting that if there were good men on earth, Akinbami is certainly one.

Read his full statement: “Yesterday, I received the rude and shocking news of someone deeply dear to me and all of the House on the Rock family. The passing of Pastor Yinka Akinbami has become most painful because if there truly were good men, he was certainly one.

“Till his passing, Pastor Akinbami was one of the senior presbyters of our church and has been with us for over 25-years, serving in the Family Life Directorate, coaching many exemplary men and women as they embarked upon the journey of building families.

“Egbon Yinka, your sudden passage is hard to understand, yet we bow respectfully to the sovereignty of God while we remain thankful for the decades of impactful work along with the exemplary life you lived while you were with us. As a dear egbon to me, even though you were older, we were close friends and I thank you for allowing me to be your pastor and spiritual father. The thought that I will return to church and not see you again on this side of the divide, is unbelievable. I have not been able to process this loss, however, I am sure of how much we will all miss you.

“Family, kindly allow me to solicit your intercession for his dear wife of over 30 years; Pastor Tolu, his children, his children-inlaw, and grandchildren. We can only at best imagine how much pain they are feeling. We share the pain of his loss but they will feel it a lot more. So, please pray that God’s peace and strength envelopes them especially in this difficult moment.

“It’s important to remind the community about the deadly nature of Covid-19 and its mutant virus strains. Please do your part by following all the recommended precautions. That way, you are able to protect yourself and others who become proximal to you. God bless and keep us all.

To my brother, Yinka Akinbami, sleep well till we meet to part no more.

Adieu to our fellow soldier

Grace to the whole family.”

