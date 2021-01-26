We’ve native power to chase out ‘criminal’ herdsmen in South West ― Traditional Worshippers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Traditional Religion Worshippers have boasted that they have all it requires to chase out “criminal herdsmen” terrorising the people in the south-west.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, they called on the chairman of the south-west governors forum and Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to involve them in the move to curb heinous activities of criminal herdsmen in the state and the South West region.

The coordinator of the Ondo state chapter, Chief Adewale Oso, said that they are ready “to join in fight against criminal herdsmen in the region

Oso said; “We have been quiet because nobody invited us to help find a solution to activities of criminal herdsmen in the state.

“We have the spiritual support of the ancestors and Olodumare to cooperate with the government to chase out criminals in the state.

Chief Oso who called for collaboration with the state government for the purpose of applying workable solutions to the problems of criminal herdsmen stated that it was wrong for the state government to ignore them in the fight against crimes and criminality.

He, therefore, called on Northern elders and elites to embark on massive education of their children.

“We want to appeal to our Christian and Islamic brothers to cooperate with us. Let us fight this battle together for peace and freedom in our ancestral land.

“Our traditions have powers to expose evildoers around us. If some people are killing and hiding, when authorities do the right thing, in the traditional way, they would be exposed.

“Every town should have Chief Priest that will be consulting the Ifa and performing rituals every week as well as appease to the deities so that peace can prevail in our land.”

Speaking on the Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, the coordinator of the traditional worshippers said he should be supported in his fight against criminal herdsmen in the region.

Oso appealed to lgboho not to be cowed in his effort to liberate the people of the region from the rampaging herdsmen.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: