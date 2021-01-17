Breaking News
We’ve capacity to conduct 600 COVID-19 tests daily in Edo — Obaseki

Obaseki restates commitment to economic diversification, food security, others
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has built capacity to conduct 600 coronaviruses (COVID-19) tests daily, even as there are three additional Real Time-PCR Molecular Reference Laboratory operational in the state.

The governor urged stakeholders and residents to support the government’s efforts to contain the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor disclosed while addressing journalists in Benin weekend.

He said: “In our COVID-19 response, we provided funding and platform for the set up of three additional Real Time-PCR Molecular Reference Laboratory in Edo State, with a daily testing capacity of 600 test per day at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, (ISTH), University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Edo Specialist Hospital and Lily Hospital.”

“There is also a massive procurement of laboratory commodities, personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, dialysis machines, PCR reagents, vehicles etc. essential for supporting Covid-19 response in Edo State”.

“The state government has also put in place a highly coordinated surveillance system across the 18 LGAs of the state as well as along entry and exit points into the state for contact tracing, line listing and active case search at facilities and communities.”

Obaseki said the state has also strengthened collaboration with institutions, organizations and groups within and outside the state to harness support for Covid-19.

He added that efforts have been galvanized to build capacity and skills of Edo State health workforce through regular training and retraining with over 5000 health care workers trained across the state, with participants drawn from public and private institution

Vanguard News Nigeria

