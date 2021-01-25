We’ll resist arrest of Sunday Igboho — Yoruba leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

PROMINENT Yoruba leaders have vowed to resist the arrest of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, warning that such an attempt is capable of setting the country on fire.

The Elders also warned the six governors in the South-West zone not to negotiate the continued stay of Fulani herders saying all of them should toe the path of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) by issuing an eviction notice to the violent herders.

The elders said unless the government wants to set the country on fire, that’s when they touch Sunday Igboho. He is not fighting for himself but for all Yoruba people.

“They are not going to arrest Igboho unless they want war. We are ready for them If they touch Sunday Igboho, they have assaulted the whole Yoruba race and we are not going to take it lightly”, they vowed.

