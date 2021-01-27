We’ll fish out arsonists of Igboho’s house – IGP assures

Kindly Share This Story:

*Commissions SPO’s quarters

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has vowed to fish out those who set Chief Sunday Igboho’s house ablaze in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He gave the assurance in Lagos State on Wednesday while commissioning the first phase of a block of 10 flats , for Senior Police Officers Quarters, in Ikeja area of the state.

Describing the act as criminal, IGP Adamu , said machinery had been put in place to track those involved , adding that they would be punished accordingly.

He said: Anybody that goes to burn anybody’s property, it is nothing but criminal. We have already asked our men to fish out whoever did that and the person will be punished .

We have laws in this country and we must respect them. If anybody goes fowl of the law, he must be punished.

“Every citizen of this country has a responsibility to this country too. Therefore, those who have information on the arsonists should come out and give it to the Police, to enable the Police to do their job”.

Speaking earlier on the commissioned building, the IGP said it was part of the welfare package for policemen , and part of initiative to redevelop existing police barracks, to allow officers to get befitting places to stay.

He explained that with the Federal Government’s Public/Private partnership initiative, policemen were entitled to an official accommodation as well personal ones which they would buy through mortgage, at a low rate.

The initiative, he said, would not only boost personnel morale but would also make them more efficient in service delivery, adding that redevelopment , renovation and reconstruction works were ongoing in most police barracks across the country as part of the Force’s welfare package.

He said: “ The welfare of our officers and men is paramount. We are out for redevelopment, renovation and reconstruction of all barracks across the country . What you are seeing today, is one of those initiatives to redevelop our existing barracks and allow our officers to get a befitting place to stay. We are assuring our officers that with the Federal Government’s initiative of Public/Private Partnership , we will develop all our barracks in the country. We will build and sell to our officers through mortgage at a lower price. This is in addition to their official residents”.

Executive Director, Black Cora Concept Limited, Alhaji Abubakar Seidu, disclosed that the new building was constructed in nine month, adding that eight additional ones would be completed in 36 months.

He explained that, “We have finished and completed this one for immediate occupation and it is being assigned to officers who will vacate their precious place, in houses similar to this one, which were built over fifty eight years ago and have virtually run down .

“Once we relocate them, we demolish their previous place and build a new one in replacement. So the entirety of this pace is going to be fully redeveloped into more spacious, habitable three bed room luxury flat in blocks of 10 , a total of 80, for the benefit of the Nigeria Police Force, with the hope that the people who save guard our lives and property will leave home every day, and have a befitting accommodation to come back to. Hopefully, it will serve as an added incentive to them, to do the job better. That was the entire concept”.

