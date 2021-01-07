Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The United States Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, Thursday revealed that more than 50 police officers sustained injuries and are currently hospitalized following attack by some persons allegedly supporting President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by the Journalists, the Police Chief said that they were attacked with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants and other dangerous objects.

According to him: “United States Capitol Police officers and our law enforcement partners responded valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions as they stormed the United States Capitol Building.

“These individuals actively attacked United States Capitol Police Officers and other uniformed law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants, and took up other weapons against our officers. They were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage.

“As protesters were forcing their way toward the House Chamber where Members of Congress were sheltering in place, a sworn USCP employee discharged their service weapon, striking an adult female. Medical assistance was rendered immediately, and the female was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. She has been identified as Ashli Babbitt.

“As per the USCP’s policy, the USCP employee has been placed on administrative leave and their police powers have been suspended pending the outcome of a joint Metropolitan Police Department and USCP investigation.

“The Department is grateful for the assistance provided by more than 18 local, state, and Federal law enforcement agencies and the National Guard. More than 50 USCP and Metropolitan Police Department cops sustained injuries during the attack on the Capitol. Several USCP officers have been hospitalized with serious injuries.

“The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C. Maintaining public safety in an open environment – specifically for First Amendment activities – has long been a challenge.

“The USCP is conducting a thorough review of this incident, security planning and policies and procedures.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

