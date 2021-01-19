We initiate rural road projects to open up Kano— Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello— KANO

Kano State Commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Sule-Garo, has said the state government under Governor Umar Ganduje has initiated rural road projects to open up and fast-track sustainable development of the state.

The Commissioner said the road projects were spread across 36 local government areas of the state, noting that some have been completed while others were at various stages of completion.

Sule-Garo disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

The Commissioner listed some of the completed road projects to include Yarganda in Tsanyawa council; Garo to Gadinya in Kabo; Kasuwar Kuka, Kunchi, while works are ongoing in Sumaila and Ajingi councils, among others.

According to him, “the government of Kano had embarked on the construction of hundreds of kilometres of access roads in 36 of the 44 councils in the state.

“Some of the completed road projects to include Tsanyawa council (Yarganda across three wards), Kabo (Garo-Gadinya), Kunchi (Kasuwar Kuka which cuts across about four wards) and works are ongoing in Sumaila council (Salamalekum) and Ajingi among others.

“The projects were designed to link the communities, ease movement of goods and services to fast-track sustainable social and economic development of the state.

“For the metropolitan councils, the state government is currently constructing various roads and drainages to enhance sanitation and beautify the city,” the Commissioner said.

Sule-Garo further said plans are also underway to construct 484 health facilities in its 44 Local Government areas and upgrading 400-bed space across the four emirates councils as well as recruitment of personnel to deliver quality healthcare service to the populace.

The Kano Commissioner however listed other projects accorded top priority by the government to include free school education, provision of water supply and construction of drainage among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

