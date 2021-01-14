We haven’t done bad, be fair in criticizing us – Buhari begs critics

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday appealed to Nigerians to be fair in criticizing his administration, noting that he hasn’t done bad since he took over from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in 2015.

Buhari disclosed this when he received Yakubu Pam, executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, in the state house.

He asked critics to compare how the country was and how it is today, to know if he has not tried.

His words: “Those criticising the administration should be fair in terms of reflecting on where we were before we came, where we are now and what resources are available to us and what we have done with the limited resources.

“We had to struggle paying debts, investing in road repairs and rebuilding, to revamp the rail and try to get power.

“This is what I hope the elite when they want to criticise will use to compare notes.”

Nigerian former leaders and other notable personalities have condemned Buhari’s approach to many things, especially his approach to tackling insecurity in the country.

Many have proffered solutions. And many have asked him to sack the service chiefs and appoint fresh personnel’s that will bring fantastic ideas on how Boko Haram, banditry, killings and other insecurity issues will stop.

