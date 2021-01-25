We can’t live like slaves in our land — Yoruba activist, Igboho

Kindly Share This Story:

*It’s signs of FG’s failure— CNG

Shina Abubakar— Osogbo

A Yoruba activist, Mr Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Igboho has disclosed that Yorubas cannot live like slaves in their own land as he pledged to resist the criminal activities of herdsmen across the region.

He also disclosed that he would visit others states, such as Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos and Kwara ststes to issue similar quit notice on herdsmen with a view ridring the region of crime.

This is as the Coalition for Northern Group CNG disclosed that the crisis being witnessed in the southwest was due to failure goverment.

Featuring on Rave FM ‘Frank Talk’ show in Osogbo on Monday, Adeyemo said killing of innocent people is enough and it is time someone stand for them.

He said many prominent monarchs like the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji among others were behind his move to rid the region of killer herdsmen.

“I will soon visit Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos and Ondo and Kwara. I will visit anywhere the herders are in Yorubaland to issue the quit notice. We shall no longer live like a slave on our land, many of our people who are abroad can’t come home because their security is not guaranteed.

“I have a very good relationship with the Amotekun, Odua Peoples Congress, Hunters. I urge the government to pay the Amotekun corps very well and equip them. The Yoruba should unite on the matter. The traditional rulers like Ooni, Alaafin, Ataoja among others are supporting this course .

“I am not scared of anybody. I am fighting for the peace of my people, enough is enough. The killing is much.

“I am not ready for any dialogue with any government, they should just ensure that killers herders leave our land. The FG refused to arrest the herdsmen who are perpetrating these evil act, yet, they are ordering for my arrest. They dare not! I am only tackling those who are fighting, killing, raping and kidnapping my people. If the government is not ready to make sure that those herders vacate our land, I am not ready for dialogue.

“On many occasions the Seriki conspired with the kidnappers to collect ransom. Those herdsmen rape my people who can’t pay ransom, they even killed some people who challenged them.

“These people that are ordering my arrest know these kidnappers, Boko Haram, bandits but cannot arrest them, but they are after me for protecting my people,” he said.

Reacting, the Coalition for Northern Group CNG spokesperson, Mr Abdul-Azeez Suleiman described the situation as signs of failure of government, saying it ought to be protecting residents in any parts of the country rather for individual to assume that role.

He said dressing insecurity in the garb of ethnicity and religion is a great mistake as he claimed that the crisis has been in the northern parts of the country for over five years which FG has failed to control.

He said, “This is all about the failure of the government. The federal government has failed in vital areas of protecting lives and property in the country as a whole.

The issue of insecurity has been with us in the north for over 5 years or more, so it is a general issue. It is wrong to now dress criminality in the garb of ethnicity and religion, it is a mistake.

“In Ondo State, there is a misunderstanding, due to the lack of information spread. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was thinking of getting them registered.

“For Sunday Igboho to threaten the herdsmen and carry out the threat is not good enough. We are hoping for a peaceful resolution and understanding of everybody in Nigeria. We should come together as a country and identify who the criminals are without attributing ethnicity and religion, else, will never get to the root of the matter”.

