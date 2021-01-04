We arrested 40 armed robbers, 18 kidnappers, rescued 20 in Nasarawa in 12 months – Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

Nasarawa Police Command, Monday said it has arrested 40 armed robbers, prosecuted 30 and convicted 5 between January and December last year.

The Command also said it arrested 18 kidnappers and rescued 20 victims within the period of its operations across the state.

The state Commissioner of police, Bola Longe who disclosed this on Monday in an operational statistics, exclusively told vanguard that 7of the arrested kidnappers have been charged to court while 5 have been convicted.

The CP said that 20 suspects were arrested for culpable homicide, while 8 were charged to court and 12 are still under investigation.

He added that none of the suspects were convicted within the period, while 40 fire arms were recovered through the efforts of the command.

Longe who expressed optimistic that the command would record more achievements in 2021, disclosed also that over 77 ammunitions were recovered while 3 stolen vehicles were recovered in the state.

The commissioner who warned intending criminals to have a rethink and stay away from the state, maintained that the command in collaboration with other sister security agencies was strategizing on how best to secure Nasarawa State.

He appealed to residents to assist the command with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the criminals to make the state safe for the residents and the visitors to the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

