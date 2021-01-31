WASTE Africa rehabilitates 10,000 Abuja waste pickers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

Worried by risks posed to their lives from harsh condition of trade, the Initiative for Advancement of Waste Management in Africa, (W.A.S.T.E Africa), has initiated a programme aimed at rehabilitation and improvement of the living standard of over 10,000 waste pickers in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The initiative tagged ‘Protecting 10,000 Initiative’ was packaged with free basic first aid training, financial literacy training aimed to prepare them to have access to good medication and decent accommodation.

Speaking to journalists during a two day training programme organised for the waste pickers at the Idu Dumpsite in Abuja, the Project Manager of Initiative for Advancement of Waste Management Africa, Ms. Odhikori Juliet expressd grave concern over the living and working condition of the waste pickers which she described as deplorable.

Protective items such as safety boots, hand gloves, reflective jackets as well as picking folk worth thousands of naira were distributed to the waste pickers during the training programme.

The Project Manager revealed that, ”We did epic research and we discovered that there are over 10,000 waste pickers in Abuja,.

”So, we came up with this initiative to reach out to at least 10,000 waste pickers in Abuja. We realized that most of the waste recovery and recycling that is happening here is done by the waste pickers.

”But they are the most poorest in Abuja, they are most marginalized. Their living and working condition are deplorable. You can’t picture it at all.

”So, we decided to a kind of give them a financial literacy training, tell them the important of saving and then we are going to open bank accounts for them. So as they pick wastes, they will have savings and better accommodation.

”And we will also be providing them with PPEs and identity cards. So if they are moving around the city, they will have a means of identification, to show their profession, which we go a long way to protect them from harassment.

”We realized that many of the. have injuries with various degree of cut from their working activities. That is basically the objective of this initiative. And it is also a way of fulfilling part of our social responsibility to them.”

”Their value is immense, if you look around you see the heaps of plastic bottles, metal, everything, they pick them. You realize that if these wastes are not recovered, the whole city of Abuja would become uninhabitable.

”You know Nigerians have the culture of consumption of beverages and can foods; these things are littered all over the places.

”They are living in shanties inside the dumpsite and in close proximity to dumpsite. And there are over 800 waste pickers here in this dumpsite alone.

”And they are exposed to cuts, exposed to difference kinds of injuries. And most of them don’t even know the importance of basic first aid.

”Now, one of the things we are doing is to partner with Dagomo Foundation to come around today to gave them free basic first aid training and do a kind of health check on them as well.

”And one other thing we found is, because they are living in this kind of environment, they are used to it, they are comfortable with it. And telling them the environment is not safe, they don’t feel it anymore.

”We are teaching them the importance of wearing the safety boot, hand glove, reflective jacket.”

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Aliyu Buhari, Head, Aggregators and Clusters Unit, MSMEs Department, Jaiz Bank said the is involved in the project to enhance sustainability and environmental health.

“We are trying cluster model to package a financial model that will support them.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Chairman, Scavengers, Hulumi Dumpsite, Abubakar Saleh commended the organizers.

He said their health and finances will improve with the awareness created.

